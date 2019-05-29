<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Security in and around Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, venue of the swearing-in of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been beefed up.

Newsmen report that all security agencies in the state, including the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Security were stationed in strategic locations.

Others were Nigerian Immigration Services, Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Army.

Men of the Federal Roads Safety Corps and Enugu State Roads Task Force were also on hand to control traffic.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included Ugwuanyi, deputy governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu and former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Others were the speaker of the state assembly, members of the state assembly, Chief Judge of the state, members of the clergy and others.