Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, on Monday, bashed the Peoples Democratic Party after it said that Nigeria’s participation in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development yielded little success.

He said the opposition party should realise that TICAD7 was not an avenue for buying and selling.

Via his verified Twitter handle, Adesina said, “In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes.’ Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish.”

The PDP had said Buhari failed to seal any meaningful economic agreement at the conference but only came home with an empty basket and pocket full of promissory notes.