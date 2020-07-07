



About seven cows belonging to a Fulani herder, Alhaji Abdullahi, in Elepo Village, Ifon, Osun State were in the early hours of Tuesday struck dead by thunderstorm.

The incident which reportedly occurred during an early morning rain, threw the village into panic.

The cows were said to have been tethered in a place in the village, when a loud deafening noise was heard around where the animals were kept.

Seven of them were found dead after the incident, though there were more cows on tether at the spot that were not affected.

A resident of Ifon, Alao Saheed, while commenting, said it was the first time such an incident would occur in the town.





He called on relevant government agencies to move to the scene of the incident and evacuate the dead animals to prevent the outbreak of an epidemic.

Alhaji Sulaimon Oloruntoyin, Seriki Fulani in Osun State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in a chat.

Oloruntoyin told newsmen that the cows belongs to Alhaji Abdullahi, son of Seriki Fulani of Ifon Orolu.

Seriki added, “I was told that the cows belong to Alhaji Abdullahi, son of Seriki Fulani of Ifon. I was told the incident happened before daybreak during rainfall that occurred in the early hours of today.

“Those animals that died were not the only ones at the spot where the thunder truck them. They belong to Alhaji Abdullahi, son of Seriki Fulani of Ifon Orolu. I will give you details later please. Seven cows died in the village.”