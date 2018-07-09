Three vandals have been convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment each by Justice I. B. Garfai of the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State.

They were jailed for conspiracy, unlawful damage and stealing of electricity cables belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in August, 2017.

The vandals, identified as: Onyedikachi Nwosu (18), Chinonso Ezenwanne (18) and Chizoba Ezedalu (22) committed offence contrary to the provisions of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap.M.17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The conviction is coming just few weeks after the duo of Amaechi Joe and Ejike Chigozie were sentenced to three years imprisonment by Chief Magistrate, Onunkwo at the Chief Magistrate Court of Anambra East Magisterial District, for vandalising the Ring Main Unit (RMU) handle of an Injection Substation, belonging to the EEDC in Aguleri, Anambra State.

EEDC head of communications, while reacting to the latest convictions, said “we appreciate the effort of the Judiciary in ensuring speedy trial of these vandals, and hope that this will serve as deterrent to others who indulge in same act of sabotage which impacts negatively on the quality of service we render to our customers.

As a business, we have committed millions of Naira in restoring vandalised transformers and this is not a sustainable practice. We, therefore, continue to appeal to our customers to join hands in protecting these installations serving them.”

“We are equally not relenting in our engagement with communities and critical stakeholders on the need to be vigilant and join hands with EEDC in protecting these installation in their neighbourhood; and to report any suspicious activity to their respective Feeder Manager or to the security operatives.

“We commend the support of vigilante groups and security agencies such as the Civil Defence Corps, the Army and the Nigerian Police towards ensuring that this ugly menace is addressed and perpetrators brought to book,” Ezeh further stated.