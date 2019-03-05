



Three suspected miscreants, who have allegedly been terrorising the University of Ilorin community, have been arrested and handed over to the police.

It was gathered that the arrest was made after the University Security Patrol arrested the suspects while operating in one of the lecture areas of the university.

Reacting to the development, the Sub-Dean, Student Affairs, Dr. Alex Akanmu, explained that the university community had been witnessing cases of robbery by miscreants in the last few weeks.

Akanbi confirmed that the miscreants came through the back route of the university, especially at night, to attack students reading in the classrooms with the aim of stealing their belongings like phones, laptops and other valuables.

He said, “the culprits were caught by the university security patrol team stealing students’ property, barging into their lecture rooms with cutlasses to frighten them during their night classes.

“The gang members have been handed over to the police and all the stolen property of the students have been recovered and have been given back to the owners.”

The sub-dean noted that the security measures in place also extend to students living off-campus especially in accredited hostels recognised by the university.

Akanmu added that measures such as the Off Campus Hostel Management System (OHMS), which made it possible for students staying off campus to call the Student Affairs Unit or security office in case of any emergency, and regular patrol by the university security, is in place.