Three suspected Fulani herdsmen have been reportedly arrested in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested inside a forest at Irese by some vigilante members.

They were said to belong to a gang of kidnappers terrorising the people of the state and fond of demanding heavy ransoms.

A farmer in the community, Toyese Adebanji confirmed the arrests of the suspects, stressing that the suspects were apprehended with guns, and live bullets at their hideouts.

He said; “The Fulani herdsmen were nabbed at Irese community by the vigilante group during an early morning raid. Immediately after their arrests they were taken to the palace of Olurese where they were interrogated.

“They confessed belonging to a ring of kidnap-gang that scattered inside the forest where they always keep their victims. In fact, one of them confessed that the ring leader in the camp escaped when the local vigilantes stormed the kidnappers’ den.

“This same gang kidnapped some people in Odudu area and they also abducted a man at Ayee community but freed him after paying a ransom of N300, 000”

The Olurese of Irese, Oba Babatunde Falegan confirmed the arrest of the suspect to reporters in Akure.

He said the suspects were brought into his palace where they confessed of being members of a kidnap-syndicate terrorising the state.

According to him,” During interrogation, three of them confessed that they belonged to the gang of kidnappers operating inside the bushes of the state”.

“They revealed that they have carried out series of kidnapping mostly in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state and other parts.

“These herdsmen are scattered in the bushes of the state and they are using the forest for their hideouts.

“We have handed them to the military men for investigation and I still want to urge our people to be security conscious”.

He, however, pleaded with the Ondo government and security agencies to ensure security is tightened up in the local community.

The Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Login Abubakar confirmed the arrest of the three suspected kidnappers.

He said the Anti Kidnapping Squad of the brigade have already handed the three suspects to the Department of Security Service (DSS).