The Nigerian Army on Tuesday clarified that its Armoured Fighting vehicle which caught fire and exploded in Damaturu on Monday, thereby causing panic and led to residents scampering for their lives was a result of electrical failure.

As a result of the explosion and subsequent fire that burnt down the vehicle, three soldiers sustained injuries while successfully disembarking.

The clarification was contained in a statement titled ‘Unfortunate Fire Incident Burns Down Armoured Fighting Vehicle’ signed by Captain Njoka Irabor, Assistant Director Army Public Relations Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole.

It reads, “There was an uneasy calm in Damaturu metropolis as a result of the sound of explosions heard at about 11:30 am, on Monday 30th December 2019.

“The fire incident occurred, when an Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) returning to base from a routine standby duty, suddenly developed an electrical malfunctioning.

“This led to a fire outbreak on the AFV and subsequent explosions of the ammunition on board.

“The fire incident happened along Damaturu – Maiduguri road.

“The AFV was completely burnt down, while troops in the vehicle were able to extricate themselves during the fire outbreak.

“However, 3 soldiers sustained injuries and have since been moved to our medical facility for prompt medical attention.

“Furthermore, Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to use this medium to urge residents of Damaturu and environs to go about their legitimate businesses, as own troops will continue to discharge their responsibilities of the protection of lives and property.”