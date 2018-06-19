Armed men suspected to be sea pirates have reportedly killed three operatives of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta exercise code-named Operation Delta Safe (ODS) in a shootout.

Though authorities of the ODS dismissed the claim as untrue, it was also gathered that one of the gunmen was killed in the surprised attack on the Tunu flow station owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company along the creek of Letugbene in Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a source, the shootout occurred during an attempt by the suspected armed sea pirates in four boats to invade the flow station where the soldiers were stationed.

“The soldiers were deployed to guard the SPDC flow station in the area. They engaged the youths in a shootout while trying to stop an invasion of the flow station,” he said.

But contacted, Spokesman of ODS, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, dismissed the report as false saying no such incident occurred in the area.

“There is no incident at Tunu flow station. Disregard whatever you must have heard about an incident there,” he replied in a text inquiry.