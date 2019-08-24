<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps on Friday handed over three prospective corps members found with fake certificates to Police and other security operatives in the camp for further investigation.

The Taraba State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Florence Yaakugh, who handed over the prospective Batch B corps members at the camp in Jalingo, said the verification officer discovered them as having fake documents.

Yaakugh named the perspective corps members as Nasiru Yau, who claimed to have studied Mass Communication, Shehu Murktar – Computer Science and Illiyasu Usman – Sociology, all from Isfop University of Kotonu, Benin Republic.

“They came for registration and the verification officer discovered them with fake certificates and verification papers. The Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shaibu Ibrahim, recently expressed deep concern over the activities of fake corps members who cannot make a correct sentence in the English language.

“He directed us to check and fish out such persons and hand them over to the security operatives for further investigation and this is what we are doing,” he explained.

She noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the persons involved cannot write or say anything logical about their courses of study.

Yaakugh urged the security agents to do a thorough job so that the truth would come out and justice done to the affected persons.

She stated that there was another similar case involving a female corps member, also a foreign student, noting that the verification officer had yet to conclude internal investigation into the case.

The prospective corps members told journalists that they graduated from the institution, but admitted forging their verification papers.

One of them, Yau, told newsmen that he gained admission through an agent and graduated.

“But when I came to Nigeria for computer verification, they disqualified me. That was why I forged the verification papers to enable me to go to the camp,” he added.

On his part, Murktar said he collected the verification paper from his friends, photocopied it and filled in his information while Usman explained that he asked some people working at the computer centre to get the paper for him.

He said, “They obtained the verification paper for me. I didn’t know it is a fake document.”