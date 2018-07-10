Gombe State Police Command, on Tuesday said they foiled an attempted attack by hoodlums on Ecwa Church No. 2 Gombe, during last Sunday service after 3 persons were arrested in connection to the crime.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of police, CP Shina Olukolu, while parading the suspects at the state command headquarters in Gombe.

According to Olukolu, “on Sunday, 8-07-2018, three suspects namely, Mohammed Hassan ‘M’ of Dawaki quarters Gombe, Hassan Ibrahim ‘M’ of Kagarawal quarters Gombe and Babangida Abubakar ‘M’ of Tudun Wada quarters Gombe, were part of the hoodlums who attempted to attack ECWA 2, Church in Gombe on the pretext of being the cause of an unfortunate accident between a motorcyclist and a pick up vehicle were arrested. ”

He said the situation was immediately brought under control and normalcy restored as a result of the quick intervention of the police officers at the scene of the incident.

The CP said the suspects in concert with others at large acted out of ignorance and misinterpreted the security measures emplaced to provide security for all and sundry during church services on Sundays.

2 suspects namely, Usman Saleh ‘M’ age 30 and Mohammed Mustapha Garba ‘M’ age 20 were also paraded for cow rustling. The Police boss said the two Fulani cattle rustles were intercepted at Dadin Kowa with 35 Cattle which they could not account for when questioned as to the source and ownership.

Hence they were arrested and the 35 cattles recovered while investigation is in progress.

While promising to continue to combat crime the CP, appealed to members of the public to continue to partner, collaborate and assist the police with genuine and useful information to enable them serve the society better.