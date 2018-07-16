Three men — Chinonso Izueke, Oyam Raphael and Omokpia Ogbemudia — on Monday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged possession of six wraps of marijuana (Cannabis or hemp).

The accused, Izueke, 24; Raphael, 25; and Ogbemudia, 26 — are facing a charge of unlawful possession of hemp.

Police Prosecutor Akpan Ikem told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 9 at Ajangbadi on Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He said the accused persons were caught with six wraps of marijuana at a public bar at Ajangbadi.

“The accused persons were also smoking marijuana in the bar and were apprehended by some security guards.

“Six wraps of the weeds were also found on them,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 5 (1), (b) of the Indian Hemp Act, Laws of the Federation.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and three sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 12.