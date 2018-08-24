Three persons were, yesterday, burnt to death while five others sustained various degrees of injuries when a tanker exploded on Zariaga-Lokoja Highway in Kogi State.

The explosion came barely two months after a similar explosion at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, which coincidentally occurred on a Thursday, claiming several lives and properties, including vehicles.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. MacDonald Egbouche, three persons were burnt beyond recognition while those who sustained injuries had been taken to hospital.

According to the eyewitness, “three vehicles were involved in the fatal accident: a Toyota Camry, a truck carrying power generators and the tanker.”

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the development, said it occurred yesterday morning.

He explained that nine persons and three vehicles – Toyota Carina, Scania Truck and Mack Tanker – were involved in the accident.

Kazeem said that one person escaped the accident and blamed the incident on over-speeding.

According to him, “the deceased were burnt along with the vehicles, while the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.”

He said an FRSC rescue team, which arrived at the scene after the accident, embarked on removing the wreckage from the road.

The Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway is classified among the deadliest corridors in Nigeria.