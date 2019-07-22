<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three persons have been confirmed dead and several others seriously injured as the clash between the Shiite group and the police turned violent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This is just as the group has denied engaging the police in a shoot out during its protest.

Ibrahim Musa, president of the media forum of the group told newsmen, in a telephone interview that trouble started when the police prevented the group are on a peaceful protest from accessing their way.

According to Musa, “what happened was that we started our procession from NITEL junction and getting to federal secretariat the police cordoned off the road and started firing at us.

“A lot of our people have been shot but for now we can only confirm three deaths but several are injured, we don’t have a definite figure for now.

“But anybody who said we shot at him is not saying the truth because throughout our processions we have not been carrying any arms right from 2015 to date we have not been carrying arms and we will not carry arms now”.

He also denied that the group set up burn fire saying “it is the police who set up the burn fire and there are videos that indicates that”.

Meanwhile the police has barricades all the roads where the protest is taking place and advised residents to use alternative routes.