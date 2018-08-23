Three people were burnt to death and five others injured in an accident on the Zariagi-Lokoja highway in Kogi, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the development, said the incident occurred early on Thursday.

He explained that nine people and three vehicles – Toyota Carina, Scania Truck and Mack Tanker – were involved in the accident.

Kazeem said that one person escaped the accident unhurt, which he blamed on speeding.

“The deceased were burnt alongside the vehicles, while the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.”

He said that an FRSC rescue team, which arrived at the scene after the accident had begun removing the wreckage from the road.

The Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway is classified among the deadliest roads in Nigeria.