



No fewer than three delegates reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident in Keana Local government area of Nasarawa State shortly after the just concluded All Progressive Congress governorship primary election in the state.

The victims were supposed to meet with Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in Obi LGA, in preparation for his senatorial ambition on Tuesday, but the meeting could not hold as a result of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle conveying the delegates reportedly lost control when one of the rear tyres came off in Deddare area of Obi LGA.

The vehicle subsequently careened into the bush.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, APC chairman in Keana LGA, Mr. Abraham Ishaleku, said that 10 persons were involved in the accident. Three of them died. Six others reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries.

His words, “In fact, we have lost great personalities in this accident. This happened after the governorship primary election and we were to meet with Governor Tanko Al-Makura in Obi LGA, in preparation for his senatorial ambition.

“On our way back from the venue of the primary, one of the utility vehicles conveying delegates from Madaki and Gadima wards in Giza town lost control. My deputy and two women leaders died instantly,” he added.

Three of the injured survivors have been transferred to the National Hospital, Abuja.