Hundreds of thousands of youths are turning up at various centres across Nigeria for the ongoing screening of applicants for the few available jobs in the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Specifically, thousands of young men and women came out in full force on Monday at Lafia City Stadium, Lafia in Nasarawa State to participate in the recruitment exercise starting with the screening of the Degree Holders.

Today (Tuesday) will be the turn of National Certificate of Education (NCE) Holders and those with the equivalent certificates just as those screened yesterday will undergo the Fitness Exercises to determine their physical readiness for the job.

According to a male applicant, Chidi Chijioke Nwachukwu who came all the way from Imo state, the exercise has been quite an experience. He however said it took him a lot of efforts to do the online application to be shortlisted for screening.

”I tried several times before I could register online. I thank God that I am lucky to have even made it to Lafia for the screening exercise. But my fear is that the number of people who came for the exercise in this centre alone is intimidating.

“I am afraid the vacancy available in FRSC may not be enough to accommodate this large army of unemployed youths that are turning up at various centres in 36 states and Abuja “, Nwachukwu posited.