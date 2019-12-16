<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The younger sister to the former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial for money laundering, on Monday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that she never knew that her brother was engaged in any other business aside government work.

The witness, Fatima Abdullahi, in continuation of her evidence in her brother’s trial, insisted that the ex-pension task force chief hoodwinked her to release her Bank Verification Number (BVN) after he enlisted the assistance of two of their cousins.

Fatima, who mounted the witness box as the second prosecution witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), told Justice Okon Abang that her brother only pleaded to use her as a temporary signatory to an account, promising that she would be promptly replaced by someone else.

The PW-2 had earlier in her Evidence-in-Chief before the court, alleged that her brother surreptitiously used her picture and name and operated a bank account that was linked to a firm that is facing trial with him, Common Input Properties and Investment Ltd, without her knowledge.

Testifying behind a screen so as not to be able to look at the defendant, the witness said she never knew that Maina was operating the firm’s account with her details until she was arrested after she went to the bank to complain about her blocked Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Fatima told the court that she and Maina were from the same parents.

Answering questions under cross-examination, the witness, said she made four separate statements to the EFCC upon her arrest.

“I made one statement in Kaduna and then three more in Abuja, making it four in total,” she told the court.