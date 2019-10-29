<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, has charged Information Officers and other members of staff of the Ministry to begin to do things differently so as to achieve different and better results.

The Commissioner stated this on Monday during the maiden meeting with the management staff and other members of staff of the Ministry held at the government secretariat.

Egbemode explained that it is time for all to come together and work as team to achieve results and project the image of the state in positive light to the rest of the world.

The Commissioner, who said she would like to be seen as a team leader, pointed out that information officers should begin to see themselves as correspondents in their various beats and ensure the adequate coverage of all government activities.

While giving the assurance that the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola was ready to support the Ministry to achieve its mandate, the Commissioner said the Governor however expecting the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation to project the image of government better than the way it used to be.

Egbemode, who gave the assurance that all challenges facing the ministry will be carefully addressed with time, said she will ensure that training of members of staff will continue to be her top priority for optimum results.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Coordinating Director of the Ministry, Adebisi Popoola, who expressed delight at having a professional media person at the helms of the ministry, said he is hopeful that things will begin to take a new dimension.

Popoola described Egbemode as a square peg in square space as the entire ministry will be counting and relying on her experience as a complete media practitioner to improve the fortunes of the entire ministry.

He then called on Information Officers as well as other members of staff to join hands and cooperate with the Commissioner to achieve success.

Present at the meeting were all department heads as well as other members of staff of the Ministry as well as Corps members and students on industrial training.