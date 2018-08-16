Major General Abbah Dikko, the Theatre Commander of Operational Lafiya Dole, on Wednesday warned troops against indiscipline and conduct that could mar the entire achievement recorded in the counter insurgency operations.

Dikko issued the warning in a statement signed by Colonel Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Theatre Command, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Nwachukwu said Dikko issued the warning while addressing troops at Dalwa frontline as part of his familiarisation tour in the theatre of operation.

Dikko was quoted as saying that the troops should always communicate their challenges on time through the appropriate channels to ensure prompt attention.

He stressed that the welfare of troops in the operation was paramount to the military high command, assuring them of their rotation when due.

He lauded them for their gallantry and sacrifices in the defence of national security.

Flight Lieutenant Martin Enwerem, Commander of the Forward Operational Base, gave an assurance of the troops’ loyalty and resilience to combat terrorism and insurgency in the region.

It would be recalled that on Sunday some aggrieved soldiers staged a protest at Maiduguri International Airport, against alleged overstay and re-deployment in the theatre of war against Boko Haram insurgents.

The troops barricaded some sections of the airport and fired shots in the air to protest their deployment to Marte, one of the communities liberated by the military from the insurgents’ control.