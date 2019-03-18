



Nike Davis-Okundaye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nike Centre for Art and Culture, is set to receive a honorary doctorate degree in Fine Arts from Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa, in April.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davis-Okundaye is a professional textile artist, a painter, a social entrepreneur and a philanthropist.

She is the founder of Nike Art Galleries at Lagos, Osogbo, Ogidi-Ijumu in Kogi and in Abuja.

She took to her Instagram page, @nikeartgallery, to break the news.

She wrote, “I am so grateful and excited to announce that Rhodes University will be honouring me with a doctorate degree in Fine Arts.

“As many of you know, I was formally educated to primary level 6.

“However, through the amazing opportunities that I’ve been granted, hard work and continuous grafting, and the wonderful people that have come into my life, I have benefited from the highest levels of formal education.

“And, I am forever grateful to you all for your support, love and encouragement.”

Davis-Okundaye told NAN in a recent interview that her centres had trained many girls in art works and had brought positive changes to their lives.

She said that her centres located in Osogbo, Abuja and Lagos had also helped to rehabilitate and empower several street girls in recent years.

She has organised several exhibitions in Nigeria and outside the country.