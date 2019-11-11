<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has commissioned eight major physical projects worth N1.5 b at the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), with a charge on university lecturers to strengthen research development the growth and development of the institutions for in the country.

Speaking while commissioning Anatomy, BioChemistry, Physiology, and Public Health, and Twin lecture theatre in FUD, Bogoro challenged the elite on the need to support educational developments in all area, stressing that they will support university lecturers to strengthen research documentations in all tertiary institutions.

“Our commitment to FUD unlike other universities was informed by the institution’s excellent performance in both academic responsibilities, and physical infrastructural development.

“I am happy to announce that FUD Dutse was determined to uphold its position as a centre of learning and character through its noble achievements in different facets of human endeavors ,” he said.

The eight commissioned projects were among the 2016 and 2018 TETFUND projects awarded to different contracting firms executed, completed and commissioned.

Earlier in her speech, Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutse, Professor Fatima Batul Mukhtar, commended the Federal Government through the TETFUND for providing the necessary funding to execute the noble projects, stressing that it would go a long way in accelerating development of the institution.

She reiterated the university’s stance to offer excellent services to both community and national development and congratulated contractors, and the institution’s Physical Planning Unit for successful completion of these gigantic projects.