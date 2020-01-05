<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 21 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have dismissed calls for the investigation of Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFUND), Professor Suleiman Bogoro, describing it as, “diversionary plot to derail crusade for transparency”.

The CSOs, comprised of the Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA), Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (CTA) and Equity Initiative, among others, undertook a survey of the activities of TETFUND under the leadership of Prof. Bogoro, consulting relevant stakeholders in the critical tertiary education sector.

In its report signed by the National President, Comrade Joseph Guona, the Coalition revealed that the call was from disgruntled sources, unhappy with some of the new initiatives introduced by the executive secretary upon assumption of office in 2019.

The group also revealed that some Vice-Chancellors of some universities are not pleased with the monitoring team deployed by TETFUND to all project sites across the country.

“Bogoro’s insistence on due process, accountability, and transparency in the conduct of government business also have not gone well among the tertiary institutions’ top shots”, it said.

The Coalition, therefore, described the report as “blackmail” and “distraction tool employed by some disgruntled vice-chancellors and contractors who have made several attempts at compromising Professor Bogoro.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations wishes to inform members of the general public that the call for the probe of Professor Suleiman Bogoro is laced with malice and of poor taste,” the coalition stated.