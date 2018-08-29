The Acting Executive Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service, Terzungwe Atser, has promised to establish institutionalised modern and result-oriented tax administration for the state.

He said when in place, the structure would ensure strict compliance with the global best standards in tax laws.

The BIRS boss gave the promise when he received the leadership of “Nzorov Development Association” in his office on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Atser expressed optimism that his plan to reposition BIRS for optimal performance would also change the perception tax payers had about the operations of the tax agency.

He also assured that he would do everything within his capability to work for the benefit of the people and government of Benue.

The acting executive chairman further stated that he would ensure that his new strategies lead to improvement in tax administration, increased revenue generation and a boost to government treasury.

This he said would enable the state government to execute projects with direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The BIRS boss expressed gratitude to Governor Samuel Ortom, who he described as an illustrious son of Nzorov, for finding him worthy for the appointment.

In his remarks, the President of the association, Samuel Atule, commended the new policies and decisions so far taken by BIRS chairman to improve revenue generation and tax administration in the state.

He urged the acting chairman to work hard to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue of the state to enable the state government execute people-oriented projects and boost the economy of the state.

He said: “The Nzorov people are delighted with your appointment as the acting BIRS chairman and we assure you of our unalloyed support.”