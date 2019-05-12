<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Several Boko Haram terrorists were in Friday killed by troops attached to Operation LAFIYA DOLE and 7 Division Nigerian Army during a major and simultaneous onslaught of insurgents’ hideouts in Borno State.

The troops- 121, 192 Battalions, 212 Tank Battalion and 177 Taskforce Battalion in simultaneous operations codenamed Hard Strike, had unleashed offensive against the terrorists at Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari, Shetimeri, Ranwa 11, Gajigana, Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata and Bamzir and Furfur villages.

According to a statement by army spokesman Sagir Musa, a Colonel, the troops completely cleared most of the villages and also stopped the terrorists from infiltrating Gajigana town.

He said the operations were carried out in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Taskforce, adding that an AK47 rifle, three magazines, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a magazine bandollier were recovered from Furfur.

Musa said: “Troops of 121 and 192 Battalions of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in collaboration with Civilian JTF and local vigilantes, had on May 10 continued with clearance operations to end Boko Haram terrorism.

“Consequently, the troops effectively cleared Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages of Borno State. At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists, three of them were neutralized, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped.

“Simultaneously, troops of 192 Battalion advanced along Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages where they cleared a scout of Boko Haram terrorists. A make shift shelter for suspected insurgents was destroyed.

“The same Friday, based on credible intelligence, troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison deployed at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Gajigana ambushed terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town/troops’ location. Uncomfirmed number of terrorists were exterminated.

“Two soldiers were wounded during the encounter, are stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital.

“Additionally, 177 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with the Civilian JTF cleared Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata and Bamzir villages. At Furfur village, troops had exchanged fire with BHTs which led to the death of a terrorist and recovery of one AK47 rifle, three magazines, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one magazine bandollier.

“There was no casualty on the troops or the Civilian JTF.

“The General Officer Commanding 7 Division Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, while on assessment visit to FOB Gajigana, enjoined the troops to remain decisive and intensify efforts in eliminating the remnants of the terrorists.

“He also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff to them and the entire troops of the Theatre Command for the latest successes in the fight against terrorism.

“Nigerian Army uses this medium to thank those who provided the information that led to the recent successes achieved so far, and urged members of the public to continue to be more forthcoming with useful information about the terrorists in their respective localities.”