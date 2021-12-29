Terrorists attack kill district head, two sons, abduct scores

Zamfara terrorists operated for about four hours early Wednesday attacking the Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

When the guns were silent and the attackers left, the invaders had killed the District Head of Gada, Umaru Bawan-Allah, and his two sons.

They razed down his house and reportedly ensured that Bawan-Allah died in the blaze.

The bandits also killed another person, abducted scores of people, while also razing down the house of the district head.

“The security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force are currently on the trail of the bandits,” Dosara stated.

The Commissioner for Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, confirmed the attack to Channels Television hours after the incident.

Gada community is about seven kilometres from Bungudu town, the headquarters of the local government.

The incident occurred about three months after the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, was abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Attahiru who was kidnapped in September spent 32 days in the custody of his abductors before he was released.

On Sunday, Channels Television reported the attack by bandits on some communities in Gusau LGA during which three persons were killed on Sunday.

An unspecified number of villagers, mostly women, were said to have been kidnapped during the assault on Geba, Tsakuwa, Gidan Kada, and Gidan Kaura.

The bandits, who were said to have invaded the communities on motorcycles, moved from village to village, looting shops and houses for food items.

They reportedly operated for several hours within the villages without the intervention of security operatives who were not around during the attacks.