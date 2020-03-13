<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A group, Coalition of Civil Rights Groups in Nigeria has sought the assistance of the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

The group, however, passed a vote of confidence in the Nigerian military for the successes recorded so far in the fight against terrorism.

It said the assistance being sought was after a careful appraisal of the terrorism fight in the country, in almost a decade.

Speaking at a media briefing, its President, Mr. Etuk Williams, said the group had thrown its weight behind the military because the armed forces had curbed the spread of terrorism.

He agreed that much was still needed to be done, which is why they have formally requested for the assistance of the US, UK, and Israel to assist Nigeria with technology in completely defeating the insurgents in the country.

Etuk said, “We observed that the dexterity with which the military is curbing insecurity in the North-East and other parts of the country has yielded laudable achievements





“Today, incidences of bombs detonating at our worship centres, market, motor parks, government buildings, and other strategic places have disappeared and is no more a recurring event except for very few insignificant cases.

“We recall with pain the Abuja police headquarters bombing which was believed to be the first suicide bombing in Nigeria’s history.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of the coalition, Abubakar Ibrahim, noted that the ugly incidents that overwhelmed Nigerians have ceased to reoccur and that Nigeria was happy for it.

“It has been observed that Nigerians in the city centres are no more keeping vigil in anticipation of a likely attack by the Boko Haram terrorists, the agony of insecurity and fear of the unknown has eluded the major cities except the fringes of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim also argued that unlike before, the Nigerian military had prioritised training and equipping its soldiers with modern military hardware.