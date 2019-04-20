<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Spiritual Father of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church worldwide, Ayo ni o, Most Reverend Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has raised the alarm that the church may go into extinction in the northern parts of the country with the prevalent acts of terrorism in the area.

In his Easter message to Nigerians which was made available to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, the nonagenarian cleric said that the church was yet to recover from the effect of the destruction of lives and property in the North East by Boko Haram insurgents, “yet, we are witnessing killings in Kaduna state.

“Many of our churches in the North have become redundant and unable to fulfil their obligations to the conference because of the parlous state of their finances. More importantly, membership in these churches have become scanty and there is a real danger that if care is not taken, we may find many of them shut down in the nearest future”, he said.

The Spiritual Father, who appealed to the President, the National Assembly and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on Kaduna state government to guide and guard constitutional provision for freedom of worship and association enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, added that it should recognize rights for Christians in the southern part of the state so that they can live a meaningful life.

While commending and identifying with the present administration in the country on the successes recorded so far on the war against terrorism, the church urged the government not to relent on the tempo of the battle.

He also urged Christians in the country to intensify spiritual efforts on the menace, saying that they should assist victims of the terrorist acts.

“Our duty as co-members is to take their plights to our prayer answering Father and knock loudly on the door of heaven for divine intervention and revival. As we dance and celebrate Easter, some of these people will be despondent, hungry and lonely. I call on all members to remember these brethren and do all we can to help them survive the trying times.

“I also urge you to be praying fervently for the release of Leah Sharibu, that girl in captivity of Boko Haram, who refused to deny her faith in our Saviour Jesus Christ”, he said.

Reverend Abidoye also called on Christians in the country not to allow the death of Jesus Christ to go in vain, saying that they should shun all vices that are not expected of anyone who wants to be part of the Last Call.

“It is in view of this that I call on all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or race to eschew bitterness and other characteristics that do not engender unity”, he said, adding that, “lack of unity is dangerous and a threat to peace and togetherness”.