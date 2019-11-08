<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Palpable tension Friday morning permeated Sabo area of Ile Ife, Osun State, following the alleged killing of two men at a mining site located in Aruwa Village.

A top security source told newsmen that a clash in Aruwa on Thursday claimed two lives.

According to him, a fight at a mining site in Aruwa involving some labourers led to the death of a northerner and a Yoruba man.

To prevent reprisal attacks on Friday, a large number of security operatives were said to have been deployed in Sabo, an area inhabited by mostly northerners.

However, indiscriminate shooting was heard in the area, leading to safety concerns as businesses hurriedly shut down.

A resident of Sabo, Tayo Olapade, told newsmen that it was the deployed security operatives who were shooting.

When contacted, spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, said “Commissioner of Police has deployed men to the area. The situation is under control. No panic please.”