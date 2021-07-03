Tension rises as police beef up security to prevent Yoruba nation mega rally in Lagos

There is tension on Saturday in Ojota area of Lagos as police beefed up security around the Gani Fawehinmi Park, venue of the planned Yoruba Nation mega rally.

Following plans by the Prof. Banji Akintoye-led Ilana Omo Oodua to hold a Yoruba Nation mega rally in Lagos on Saturday, the state police command had warned the organisers to desist from staging the rally, and consequently beefed up security at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, including the roads leading to the park to prevent the rally from holding.

A leading figure in the separatist movement, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho), whose Ibadan house was raided by the Department of State Services on Thursday, had earlier announced the cancellation of the rally before recanting and insisting that it would go on as planned.

However, at the time of filing this report, neither Igboho nor the other organisers had arrived the park for the rally.

Their absence may not be unconnected to the heavy presence of armed policemen in and around the Gani Fawehinmi Park located in Ojota area of Lagos.

Also on ground to oversee the situation is the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. Police vans, armoured personnel carriers and a Black Maria lorry were stationed around the park.