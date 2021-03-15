



Tension is gradually brewing at Bridge-Head Market, Onitsha over the appointment of Mr. Sunday Obinzeou as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market.

Mr. Obinzeou was removed by an Onitsha High Court judgment of February 4, 2021 over the market pre-election matter.

But, in a clear disrespect to the judgment, the Anambra State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation, Chief Uchenna Okafor, about two weeks ago appointed the embattled market leader as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the volatile market.

Mr Obinze stated that his appointment would last for a period of one year.

Reacting to the development, a former sectional union leader in the market, Comrade Peter Okala described the “purported appointment as a clear violation and disrespect to a judgment of a competent court of the land”.

Comrade Okala who could not hide his displeasure accused the Commissioner of fueling an already tense situation.





According to Comrade Okala, “the commissioner is still retaining Mr.Obinze as the market leader despite a court judgement against his legitimacy of office because he (Obinze) is protecting his investments and managing the plaza which he built through suspicious means.”

He noted that the commissioner’s visit to Bridge-Head Market on February 8 this year just a few days after the court judgement was suspicious and not acceptable to traders of the market whom he noted had been shortchanged by Obinze’s “wicked disposition and maladministration”.

While accusing the state commissioner of supporting illegality in the market, Comrade Okala said it had become clear that it was the state functionary who was orchestrating the whole drama by encouraging the embattled market leader to remain in office in clear violation of a court judgement.

The fearless former market leader who demanded the immediate removal of Mr. Obinze as a mark of respect to the rule of law and constituted authority, however, warned that failure to act on the demand of the Traders by removing Obinze from office within seven days the Commissioner should be held responsible for the consequences of his actions.