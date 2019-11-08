<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is palpable tension at Sabo area of Ile-Ife, Osun State as Yoruba and Hausa traders on the brink of launching an attack against each other.

It was gathered that a minor argument between two-person escalated into a fight as an effort to resolve the dispute was abortive, creating an avenue for miscreants to attempt to take advantage of the situation.

As at the time of filing this report, the reason for the dispute cannot be ascertained but security operatives have been deployed to the scene.

It took sporadic shooting into the air by joint security operatives to disperse the miscreants.

However, the shooting of guns created panic among trader and residents in the ancient town, forcing shop owners to lock their shops and fled the areas to avoid being caught in the imminent crisis.

There is a heavy presence of security operatives in the area, which is likely to forestall another ethnic clash in the ancient town.