<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Scores of herdsmen in Agbala, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state on Tuesday were severely wounded after a band of herders freely used dangerous weapons on each other following a disagreement over missing cows.

Two of the herdsmen were fatally injured and were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Center, Owerri by stunned villagers.

According to an eyewitness, the situation would have led to a possible attack on the village, if it was not witnessed by other herders.

The source said, “what happened was that a Fulani herdsman had gone into the bush where his kinsman and his cows were staying and stabbed him while the man was sleeping. He left with his victim’s cows after he thought that he was dead

“But another Fulani herdsman who was in the bush quickly alerted other Fulani herdsmen who came to the forest and overpowered him after stabbing his severally and thereafter recovered the stolen cows.

“It was villagers who alerted the police. The man was rescued and the two rushed to the emergency unit of FMC, Owerri.”

The source added that it would be a miracle if the two survive, as their conditions were said to be critical.

The development caused heavy gridlock on Owerri-Aba Road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, said that the two herders were responding to treatments at the hospital.

He said that it was Policemen from the Agbala Police Division that rushed the herders to the hospital following a distress call from people.

Ikeokwu, said that the Fulani herdsmen had a disagreement over their missing cows.