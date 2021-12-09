Tension as gunmen abduct imo monarch

Palpable tension has gripped residents of Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, after scores of gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler, Eze Damian Nwaigwe.

The gunmen attacked the monarch around 2:30 am on Thursday in his residence.

Sources in the community said that about 10 gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler.

They barricaded his palace as they shot sporadically until they whisked the monarch away in their vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in Imo State, Micheal Abattam, also confirmed the kidnap of the monarch.

He said that the command had swung into action with an intention to rescue the traditional ruler, unhurt.