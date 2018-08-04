Tension is brewing at the border areas of Igbeagu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Ukelle community in Iyala Council Area of Cross River State following renewed hostilities between the two communities.

This was disclosed by Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, at an emergency security meeting held in his office with the heads of security agencies.

The renewed hostilities came about two weeks after the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, visited the two communities and urged them to embrace peace.

In the same vein, the governor warned a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against causing violence in its proposed rally billed for today.

Umahi said: “Our crisis with Cross River State especially Izzi on the side of Ebonyi and Iyala on the side of Cross River is brewing again. There has been an altercation in the recent time and the peace agreement reached between our people and the Cross River community has broken down and crisis started all over.

“But, in the last three or four days, there has not been any violence and we want to do everything to sustain it. We are also seeking for permanent solution to the problems. And not just in that area but in other communities.”

Umahi alleged that a faction of the APC has threatened to cause violence if it is barred from using the Abakaliki Stadium, and warned that the death of any youth in the state must be punished accordingly.

He said that he had earlier approved the usage of the facility for a faction of the party before it was postponed to a later date.

He said that with postponement, the state government scheduled the training of vigilance group in the facility.

“They should not use their mouth to ignite crisis and violence in the state. In their meetings and social media, they have been boasting that they are going to overrun the stadium today.