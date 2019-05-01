<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ten persons were yesterday killed at Gobirawa and Sabawa villages in Safana Local government area of Katsina State after an invasion by bandits.

It was earlier reported that the locals sent a “Save Our Souls” messages when they spotted the bandits surrounding their villages on motorcycles last night.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the state police command SP Gambo Isah said at about 18:10hrs, group of bandits operating on over 150 motorcycles, attacked the villages, killing ten persons.

He said, unspecified number of houses were torched and animals rustled, saying that “Police patrol teams were dispatched to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in gun duel and chased them out of the villages.”

“One motorcycle Bajaj was recovered from the bandits” he added.

He gave the names of those killed as Umar Danbaba, Amadu Danliti, Mamuda Tinau, Saidu Yaro, Abubakar Nabau, Yakubu Danmagin, Abubakar Habule, Haro Mai Awo, Audu Bagobiri, and Surajo Joni.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased persons and the entire peace loving people of Katsina State, Isah said police will do every thing possible to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and bringing to an end the activities of these rascals.