Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), Mr. Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed yesterday that 10 members of the criminal cult group, known as ‘Awawa boys’ from Agege are now working in his Agency.

Egbeyemi disclosed this on Tuesday in his remarks at the Agency’s office premises at The Arena, Oshodi when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited all the security and environmental Agencies housed in the large compound.

Egbeyemi said he has reduced the activities of the gang in Agege to the barest minimum after series of raids and arrest of its members.

According to him, after series of raid and arrest of the group members in Agege, “they invited me seeking for amnesty”.

Egbeyemi, who is a Chief Superintendent of Police, said he went to meet them alone dressed in mufti and they pleaded with him that it is joblessness that has pushed them into criminal activities and that if the government can secure employment for them they will be happy.

He told the governor that, “they are willing to work, what they need is to be gainfully employed and their criminal activities will come to an end”.

The chairman said that apart from Agege Awawa boys are all over the state perpetrating crime of all sorts.

He therefore appealed that the government should create a reformatory home to engaged them as they are willing to work, saying that will be a permanent solution to their criminal activities, adding that they need to be rehabilitated.

Egbeyemi said the operations of the task force is now enormous as it has to tackle cultism, kidnappers, miscreants, hoodlums and even robbers.

Thanking the governor for the visit and for inspecting a guard of honor by the task force operatives, he said the Agency has crushed 7,000 motorcycles so far while about 4,200 others are in the store.

He however told the governor that the Agency needed more operational vehicles including Black Maria to tackle the security menace in Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi.