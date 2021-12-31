Telecoms services restored in Katsina

Telecommunication services have been restored in all the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Punch reveals that the telecommunication services in the remaining seven LGAs including Jibia and Batsari were restored at midnight on Tuesday.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, had disclosed that telecommunication services in the remaining councils would be restored soon.

Many residents were only aware of the restoration on Wednesday. A community leader in Jibia, Gide Dahiru who confirmed the development, Dahiru lauded the government for the restoration of the telecommunication services.

Gide, who is the Chairman of Jibia People’s Forum, spoke in a phone chat with newsmen said, “The telecommunication services were restored on Tuesday night but many people got to know only on Wednesday. We thank the Government for the step. The action would further assist in the growth of businesses in our various councils. It is a step that would also assist us in the efforts at curbing crimes in the state.”