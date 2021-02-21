



One thousand undergraduates of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) are to receive enterprise development training from Tony Elumelu Foundation so that they can start up same scale business and become self reliant even before graduation.

The training which one last for one week shall aide students of the institution begin their own businesses after accessing grant from the 5000USD given to the school by the Elumelu’s Foundation.

University of Calabar Vice Chancellor made the remarks while speaking with newsmen in Calabar on the university’s partnership with the foundation.

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Unical Public Relations officer Unical PRO, Mr. Eyo Effiong, stated that the entrepreneurial training would equip under graduates students to become self reliant even before graduation.

According to the VC, the relationship between UNICAL and TEF will be managed by Tell Africa and will explore opportunities where students of UNICAL shall have access to grants as much as 5000USD to made available by the foundation to the school to enable students who have received entrepreneurial training from Elumelu’s Foundation start their own businesses even before graduation.

“This partnership is consistent with the policy of Vice-Chancellor Prof Florence Obi’s desire to make a difference in the entrepreneurial journeys of the institution’s students” Eyo said.





A release issued by Head of Corporate Marketing Tony Elumelu Foundation, Onyeyirichi Uchendu, sighted by newsmen in Calabar, stated that the 2021 TEF intervention will prioritized economic recovery of small/ medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the COVID-19 disruption of economic activities.

“The foundation which is Africa’s leading philanthropy is dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs who are eager to turnaround their personal economy and change their living standard”The release added.

Uchendu stated that successful applicants would have opportunity to participate in a world class business training, mentorship, with a nonrefundable seed capital of up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.

“It is our hope that students of UNICAL will take advantage of the opportunities inherent in this relationship between the university and TEF to make meaning out of their entrepreneurial lives” Uchendu’s release maintained.

In his remarks, a students of Economic Department Saviour Etta, University of Calabar who expressed happiness over the partnership between the Elumelu’s Foundation and the university of Calabar stated that the pact would avail students of the institution opportunity to receive the necessary training that can aide the students witnessed economic turnaround even before graduation.

Etta called on students of the institution to participate in the week long training which is to be organized by the Tony Elumelu Foundation for students of the institution in order to make themselves self reliant after the entrepreneurial development training.