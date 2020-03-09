<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a teenager, Olakunle Kasali, who allegedly belonged to an unlawful society.

Kasali, 18, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court alongside one Stephen Friday, 30, over alleged membership of Eiye and KK confraternities.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.





The prosecutor, ASP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 7 at 7.00 p.m. at Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 411, 41 and 42(a) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 16 for mention.