Teenage bandit, armed robbers, others nabbed in Katsina

The Police in Katsina on Friday paraded a 14-year-old boy identified as Aminu, said to be an alleged bandit and cattle rustler.

Similarly, a 25-year-old man who allegedly masterminded the kidnap of his father for N2m ransom has been nabbed by the police.

Gambo Isah, the state police spokesman while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Katsina, said the alleged teenage bandit was arrested on October 12, 2021, through the assistance of members of a vigilante group in his community.

The teenage bandit, he maintained, have confessed during interrogation to know how to operate an AK-47 rifle and had participated in several operations in his community in the Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the teenager, who was arrested alongside other suspects recently, confessed to having killed two people during an operation at Mallamawa village and rustled an unspecified number of cattle at Dankulumbo village, in Jibia LGA of the state.

Isah added that Aminu allegedly received N50,000 and five cows as his own share during an operation at Kukar Babangida village.

Also, a 25-year-old Hamza Isah of Rinjin Gora village in Matazu Local Government Area of the state has been paraded for allegedly masterminding the abduction of his father, Alhaji Isah Maigoro, 60.

According to the police spokesman, Isah allegedly conspired with some gunmen who kidnapped his father on October 6, 2021, after they (the gunmen) had given him N20,000 and promised to give him N200,000 after the ransom was paid.

He however added that up till Friday, the kidnapped man was yet to be found, adding that investigation was in progress on the incident.22/10/2021

In a related development, the police have arrested a notorious syndicate of armed robbers who specializes in using police and army uniforms to commit the crime in the state.

Gambo Isah said on 13/10/2021 at about 0700hrs, the Command succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers who specializes in impersonating the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.

The fact of the case was that, on the same date at about 0100hrs, the suspects one Yahaya Armaya’u, alias KOFUR, aged 35yrs and Bashir Isiyaku, alias “SOJA”, aged 32yrs both of Yar-Kaware village, Kafur LGA of Katsina state, went to Mahangi village, Kafur LGA, in a motor vehicle Gulf, Saloon, black in colour, half-dressed in both Police and Army uniforms, attacked one Zaharadin Yau of Sheka village, Kafur LGA of the state.

“After intimidating their victim with handcuff, that they were policemen and robbed him of his motorcycle Boxer, valued two hundred and thirty thousand naira”.

Similarly, Isah added that on 09/10/2021 at about 1900hrs, the same suspects used the same modus and attacked one Usman Sani, of Yari-Bori village, along Tsiga – Kuringafa road and robbed him of his motorcycle, Boxer, valued two hundred thousand.

However, in the course of the investigation, one Nura Abdullahi, aged 29yrs of Kafur town was traced and arrested as an accomplice and supplier of the Army Camouflage T-shirt.

He said the suspects have confessed to having used a similar method and robbed four Boxer motorcycles at Abuja, Malumfashi and Kafur, while the exhibits recovered from the suspects include one Handcuff, police face cap, army Camouflage T-shirt, pair of canvas shoes and two black Jeans trousers. The investigation is ongoing.

In another development, the police have paraded four men for allegedly carrying out transactions on behalf of the bandits.

Isah said the men, Garba Isah, Yusuf Garba, Kabiru Garba and Nura Tukur, were arrested when security men carried out a sting operation in areas suspected to be bandit routes and hideouts at Safana, Kankara, Danja and Makera-Funtua in the state.

“The four men are suspected to be supplying petrol to bandits, collect and receive money and deposit it in the bank for bandits and sell rustled cattle for the bandits.”

Other suspects paraded by the police, included one Muhammed Lawal who allegedly stole a Toyota Camry from a hospital in Katsina where the owner was said to be on admission.

Isah added, “One Alhaji Arafat Lawal,50, of Dan Jibga village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State was arrested along Sheme/Yankara road in possession of three generators and several other generators tanks which were full of petrol believed to be for the bandits”.

“All the suspects will be arraigned after completion of investigati