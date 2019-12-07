<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and popular flutist, Tee Mac Iseli, has advised the younger generation of Nigeria musicians to be open to criticisms and see it as the motivation needed to work harder.

Speaking to Celebrity Diary in an event in Lagos during the week, the musician whose father was assassinated while he was the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, wants the younger generation of artists to see themselves as not yet a finished product.

“When we were young musicians in the good old days, we rehearsed all week long and then performed weekends. Our performances were energetic and full of life because we rehearsed well for our performances. Now, musicians won’t rehearse at all; they will just come to the studio with a piece of paper to record,” said.

On what he thinks about the type of music being produced these days, he said “the younger generation of musicians must learn to accept criticism; whenever artists bring a song to me and I say the song is not good enough, they get angry. He doesn’t need to be angry but see it as a way of motivating him to work harder. If the younger musicians want their songs to last long, then they must improve the quality of their music,” he concluded.