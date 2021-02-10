



The senate of the First Technical University, Ibadan, approved Sunday, February 14, 2021, as the resumption date for fresh students for 2020/2021 academic session, while returning students are expected to resume on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the university’s registrar, Mrs Olayinka Balogun, orientation programmes for freshmen would commence on Monday, February 15, while online registration of courses commences on Monday, February 22, 2021.

The statement read: “Senate also approved Monday, March 01, 2021, for the commencement of academic activities in the 2020/2021 academic session. Penalty for late registration will be from Monday, 29th March 2021.”





“The academic calendar approved by senate indicates that second-semester lectures will come to an end on Friday 1st October 2021. The sessional vacation will commence on Monday 8th November 2021.”

“Senate approved that the 2020/2021 academic session should run on blended learning policy approved by the council in 2020.”

“It is mandatory that both staff and students strictly observe the approved covid-19 protocols during the session to contain transmission of the virus in the university community,” the statement added.