An indigenous technological innovator, Sqn Ldr Adefolajuwon Amoo (rtd), has lauded the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in driving indigenous innovations through the implementation of Executive Order No 5.

Amoo, who is the founder of GridCode, spoke with reporters on the “Role of Government in Innovation”, at the 4th edition of Nigeria Innovation Summit 2019.

The theme of the forum was: Accelerating Nigeria’s Economic Growth Through Innovation.”

He commended the Presidency for its zero-corruption experience in the course of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s evaluation of his GridCode system for digital addressing under the Executive Order.

His patented invention would help people navigate reliably in any location, solving a problem currently affecting everybody in the country and causing social, economical, industrialisation, security challenges, etc.

He said: “It is very relevant today as a testimony to highlight that Presidential Executive Order No 5 was leveraged to get attention of the government.

“The response from the Presidency was swift and directly led to progress towards evaluation for national adoption after I was invited to a make presentation at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“The zero-corruption experience is highly praise-worthy and exemplary. With this experience, Nigeria is definitely on the right path to technological development by the Federal Governments demonstrated commitment to encouraging indigenous technology.

“Nations that protect and promote their own indigenous technology get rich by doing that. India and China are perfect examples with their own tech-giant platforms and my experience with government on my product has shown that this is possible in our country.

“Government is serious about it and encourages all innovators to get abreast of executive order five and find out how it applies to their product and bring it to the attention of government, and I am sure they would get necessary support.”

In his keynote, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, represented by the by Director, Research & Development, (NCC), Mr. Ephraim Nwokenneya, said, innovation remains the way forward.

Accelerating Nigeria’s Economic Growth through Innovation is timely and could not have come at a better time like this when advancement in the Information Communication technology (ICT) is, on a daily basis, throwing up innovative technologies that organisations and businesses must leverage in order to remain relevant and be competitive in their sphere of operations.