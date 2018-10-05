



The Plateau Chapter of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) on Friday held a special prayer session for intercession to end killings in the state.

Speaking at the event to mark the 2018 World Teachers’ Day on Friday in Jos, Mr Ayuba Gana, the NUT Chairman in Plateau said the state was marking the day solemnly because of the spate of killings.

Gana said the prayer was to seek God’s intervention in the security challenges in the state which had destroyed lives and property and threatened access to quality education for children.

“We are praying against the killings because it threatens the future of our children.

“They cannot go to school in this situation; this is a concern to us and should be to every member of the society

“We have lost many teachers and school children in these killings; we do not want our situation to be like that of Borno where many schools have been abandoned because of security challenges.

“The prayer session is also is to seek for wisdom and grace for teachers to discharge their duties diligently irrespective of the challenges they are facing,’’ he said.

He said the prayer was further geared towards seeking improvement in their welfare alleging that they were last promoted in 2016 even though many teachers were currently due for promotion.

“Many teachers are stagnated in their current positions, our annual increment has been irregular and many retired teachers are yet to receive their entitlements and are suffering ill health.

“We are still receiving half salary since the approval of the N18, 000 minimum wage and in many rural schools, there are inadequate teachers “ he said.

Gana said the theme for the 2018 celebration, ‘’the Right to Education means the Right to a Qualified Teacher’’ was apt as it showed the importance of teachers in improving access to quality education.

One of the teachers, Mr Bashir Isah stressed the need for sponsors of attacks in the state to be exposed just as the people must endeavour to live in peace.

Mrs Martha Ibrahim on her part, prayed for improved welfare for teachers and better enabling environment for teaching and learning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that over 100 primary school teachers across the 17 local government areas in Plateau converged on the NUT secretariat for the special prayer session.

NAN also reports that World Teachers Day is marked annually on Oct. 5 to highlight the contributions of teachers to ensure a better society while seeking better welfare for them.