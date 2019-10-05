<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated that his administration will continue to take all measures that will promote the wellbeing, development and empowerment of teachers in the state.

The Governor in a goodwill message to mark this year’s Teachers’ Day, said that his government recognises the pivotal role of teachers and teaching profession in societal development.

While lauding the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession’ as apt and timely, Inuwa Yahaya, paid tribute to the valuable contributions and sacrifices made by teachers to the society by imparting knowledge and shaping the future of the pupils and students despite obvious challenges.

He described teachers as the most important people in the development of any individual and the society at large, promising to ensure proper training, welfare and provision of requisite infrastructure and facilities, including modern materials in order to encourage performance and productivity.

He said that his administration has strengthened partnership with relevant agencies and organisations, including, UBEC, USAID and other local and international bodies to enhance the capacity of teachers and reposition the education sector for optimum performance.

To underscore his seriousness and timely response, Inuwa Yahaya had recently approved the establishment of a Teacher Training Centre in Kwami local government in addition to many other proactive measures, including declaring a ‘State of Emergency’, aimed at improving productivity and service delivery in the education sector from the basic level as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.