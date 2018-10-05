



Teachers in Delta on Friday appealed to the State Government to pay the May/June 2015 Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) arrears owed primary school teachers in the state.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers in the state, Mr Titus Okotie, made the appealed in Asaba in an occasion marking the 2018 World Teachers Day.

Okotie, who said the amount for each month was N155. 53 million, totalling over N311 million, urged the state government to settle the debt without further delay.

He alleged that names of some teachers in the state were being removed from the payroll without following the due process as provided in the extant rule.

He complained that graduate teachers in primary schools were being selectively promoted while payment of pensions and gratuities of retired ones were delayed, urging the government to address the anomalies.

The chairman said further that one major challenge bedevilling the public school system in Delta was an acute shortage of teachers.

Okotie said that records showed that many teachers had retired from the system, especially in the last four years without replacement.

Responding, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa promised that the government would look into the issues raised, including the arrears.

Okowa, represented by the Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko, noted that when the state received its next share of Paris Club debt refund, some of the demands would be met.

He further said that the government was committed to the welfare of the teachers, adding that teachers played a special role in the development of the nation.

The governor said that teachers were the backbone of society and that the future of the state depended in what they produced from the classroom.