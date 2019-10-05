<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Cross River State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Eyo-Nsa Itam, has called on the state Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to reinstate the teachers whose names were dropped from the payroll.

The teacher expressed their dissatisfaction with the move by wearing black.

Itam, who was speaking on World Teachers’ Day celebration in Calabar on Saturday, bemoaned the plight of teachers in the state and said they were not happy because of the non-implementation of their promotion for the past two years and non-payment of pension to some of them who had retired about a year ago.

Addressing their demands to the governor, Itam said, “Your Excellency, Sir, some of our teachers’ names have been dropped from payroll, making it impossible to collect their September salaries even though they had worked for the month. We are appealing to you to reinstate and pay them their salaries.

“The NUT is in support of government fishing out ghost workers from the system but disagrees with government suffering (sic) officers, teachers who were recruited, duly posted and were conscientiously doing their duties.

“The union recalls that this wrong system of audit denied teachers months of salaries in 2016 and 2017 and now the system is back again. The union totally disagrees with this and calls for a speedy reversal to curb the anomalies.”

He called on the state government to release the union’s check-off dues to enable the union to meet its financial obligations.

He also said the union supports Local Government autonomy which would facilitate prompt payment of teachers’ salaries and called for the retirement age of teachers to be increased from 60 years to 65 years.

Itam frowned at the manner in which the state government handed over some schools to missions and private institutions recently.

“The NUT observes with great concern steps taken by government to hand over some public schools to missions and view this act as a serious violation of the Education Act on Compulsory Free Universal Education 2004.

“We are therefore calling on government to live up to its expectation on the provision of free compulsory and sustainable education for child(ren),” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education who doubled as the representative of the state governor, Mrs Aniedi Ekpenyong, while reacting to the removal of teachers’ names from the payroll, said “Something happened and their names were temporarily dropped.”

She assured the teachers that the names of the affected teachers would be reinstated.

Making reference to the theme of this year’s event, which is, ‘Young Teachers: The Future of The Profession’, she said, “Teachers are retiring on daily basis. The issue of mentoring of young teachers should be taken seriously. It is important younger ones are brought in before older ones retire.”

The guest lecturer, Prof Patrick Asuquo, bemoaned the fate of education in the country and called for a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning so that Nigerian students can excel, adding “the current situation in schools is a far cry from what it should.”