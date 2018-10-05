



The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rev. Philip Tachin, said that the board has trained over 2,000 teachers in Benue, on technological development.

Tachin made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi during the occasion to commemorate World Teachers Day.

According to him, the training is in line with the Gov. Samuel Ortom administration’s commitment to train and retrain teachers to meet up with global standards, particularly with respect to technological development.

He said that the training cut across teachers in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

The executive chairman assured teachers that they would soon smile as the issue of better welfare for them was currently being addressed.

He further said that the board acknowledged the important role teachers play in the society as role models, character developers as well as instilling discipline.

“As we mark World Teachers Day, we call on all our teachers to take pride in their profession as they remain the wheel that drives society.

“The board will continue to be teacher-friendly so that the Benue child, who is the end user of knowledge will have a better future,’’ he said.

NAN reports that World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers’ Day is observed on every Oct. 5.

The day focuses on appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world and providing an opportunity to address issues related to teachers and teaching.

The theme for the 2018 celebration is: “the Right to Education means the Right to a Qualified Teacher.”