Another Nigerian, Temitope A. has won a massive N2m by placing wagers in the just-concluded Betway African Cup Of Nations Predictor Promotion.

Temitope, a school teacher and Arsenal fan, is a player who usually waits for wagers with high odds before he plays.

Fortunately for him, his strategy worked. He was notified by Betway that he was at the top of the leader board of the Betway AFCON Predictor Promotion and had won N2m.

Elated by the news, he had wanted to scream was invigilating in an exam hall. Now, he plans to make good use of the money to start his own business and give back to his parents.

His plans also include his desire to continue betting on Betway.

“I deposited it in my account. I am now waiting to select some good games for the new football season,” he said.

On his experience with Betway, he said, “Betway is one of the bookies with the highest odds, a fast pay-out and swift customer care to assist bettors.”

Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya, said, “Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. That is why many Nigerian bettors are interested in placing their wagers on the platform.”