A 12-year-old schoolgirl who was raped by her teacher in Namtari, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has been confirmed pregnant.

The Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nuruddeen, said the teacher, Nathan Yusuf, has been arrested for raping the minor.

“On 2nd September 2019, around 2:30 p.m., we arrested a suspect of rape in person of Nathan Yusuf (37) who is a teacher at Gurel primary school in Namtari Yola south, suspected to have raped his pupil who is below 14 years of age. He confessed to giving her codeine syrup before raping her.

Mr Nurudden said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

“We are advising parents to be vigilant on their children and report such crimes to the relevant authorities for judicial action,” he said.

Bashir Tahir, a member of a non-governmental organisation, Hope Centre, which cares for rape victims in the state, said the group was providing support for the girl.

“She has received all the needed support and the medical tests required. So far she is free from all sexually transmitted diseases. But she will start receiving antenatal care next week at the Hope Centre,” he said.

Mr Tahir said over 160 rape cases had been brought to the organisation, adding that 10 of them have been taken to court.

An uncle of the victim, Sulaiman Namtari, said the action of the teacher came to the community as a rude shock because the man was hitherto highly respected in the community.

“Every member of the community reserves tremendous respect for the teacher as he has been in the community for years. There is no house he doesn’t enter and every member of the community knows him very well.

”What he did was perfidy of the highest order and for that we want authorities not to spare him,” Mr Namtari said.

While fielding questions from journalists, Mr Yusuf expressed remorse over his action, saying he was prodded by the devil.

He said he would take care of the baby after delivery, adding that he will take full responsibility for his action.

‘’ I regret my action. It was the handiwork of Satan and i am ready to take the full responsibility,’’ he said.